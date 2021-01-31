Firefighters rescue unconscious dog from Plum Island fire

PLUM ISLAND – Firefighters from three departments worked to put out a smoky one-alarm fire and resuscitated a dog found unconscious inside the Old Point Road house Friday afternoon.
Chief Douglas Janvrin said his firefighters responded to the home at 40 Old Point Road at 12:15 p.m. Friday for a report of a fire. When they arrived they saw smoke coming from the building and flames in the rear corner, he said in a press release. While no one who lives at the home was inside at the time of the fire, a neighbor told firefighters there was a dog inside, so they entered the home and rescued the dog, who was unconscious at the time.
The Newburyport Fire Department, Rowley Fire Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Special Operations Unit also responded to the scene. Members of the Newburyport and Rowley Fire Departments were able to resuscitate the dog and it was then taken to a nearby animal hospital.
Firefighters aggressively worked to put out the fire and were able to extinguish the flames, Janvrin said, clearing the scene by 4:15 p.m.
The home sustained heavy smoke and water damage, and flame damage to the room where the fire originated.
"Well done to everyone who responded to this call, who spent hours outside in frigid weather battling this fire. As a result of your hard work we were able to save a family pet and extinguish these flames," Janvrin said in the release.
The West Newbury and Amesbury Fire Departments also provided station coverage for Newbury Fire.
The fire is not considered to be suspicious, and remains under investigation by Newbury Police and Fire as well as state police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
This was the second fire in the area in recent weeks.
On Jan. 13 a fire that officials said was arson heavily damaged a vacant cottage at One Plum Bush Downs.
At that time, Janvrin, Newbury Police Chief John Lucey Jr. and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey announced that determination and asked for the public's help with the investigation. The wood-frame cottage did not have utilities.
