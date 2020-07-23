NEWBURYPORT — The Firehouse Center for the Arts seeks donations from local merchants for a silent auction to help fund its reopening this fall.
The "Firehouse Ignites: Vintage Auction" will run from Oct. 3-12.
In April, the theater canceled all events until fall to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which inadvertently created a large deficit.
Now, the Firehouse is accepting donations for the auction of items local businesses already possess that are "new or new enough and in perfect condition."
The organization hopes to fill its unused rehearsal space with this merchandise to photograph and auction off as part of its fundraising efforts. Sanitizing and wrapping items will be part of the receiving and cataloging process.
Donated items may be new with tags, donated valuables, gift certificates, experiences such as getaways or adventures, and estate items such as jewelry or decor.
To donate merchandise, gift cards, tickets or vacations, email Ronna Caras at ronna@firehouse.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.