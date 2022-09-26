Editor’s note: The following is Part 1 of a series that will follow the development of a show at the Firehouse Center for the Arts. The production is “Pippin,” and it will open in early June. Subsequent stories will report on the logistics of staging a show here, including the casting, set design and musical arrangements.
NEWBURYPORT — Shutdowns caused by COVID-19 hampered the operations of many local organizations and among the hardest hit was the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
The thought of entering the enclosed theater was intimidating to many theater followers, even after the worst of the pandemic had passed.
But the show must go on – and it has. In recent months, the theater hosted “The Producers” and “Once,” as well as smaller productions and musical events.
Staffers recently announced they will produce “Pippin,” a rollicking musical. The revival will be a challenge for Firehouse folk, with many moving parts on stage and a very large budget for a small community theater.
“We want to offer bigger, flashier shows that will raise the question of how are they going to pull this off,” said John Moynihan, executive director of the downtown theater for the past five years.
“We were very affected by COVID. At one point, those involved with the theater had to get a COVID test every day. But now we are back.”
“Pippin” is a 1972 musical that was a hit on Broadway throughout the 1970s. It was brought back in revival in 2013. National stars Ben Vereen and Patina Miller won Tony Awards for their portrayals of the Leading Player in the original Broadway production and the 2013 revival, respectively.
The musical is based on the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, determined to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince on a search for meaning and significance.
Pippin is the son of Charlemagne. They are characters derived from two real-life people from the Middle Ages, though the plot is fictional.
The Firehouse Center for the Arts is a nonprofit center supported by numerous elements of the community.
During COVID, the center was down to one full-time employee (Moynihan). Now, it has ramped up to six full-time employees and more than 100 volunteers.
The 191-seat theater is active throughout the year with Firehouse-produced events, partner presentations and arts education programs.
“Pippin” is scheduled to open June 9 and run through July 16. But the clock is already ticking.
A director must organize the operation, and planning must begin on sets and music. The cost for use of the play is about $16,000, Moynihan said. Because of a steep rise in everything from lumber to costumes, managers expect the show to cost close to $100,000 – their most expensive show ever.
Casting is expected to begin in March. This show offers singing, dancing and numerous bursts of kinetic energy from actors.
Justin Knowlton, assistant artistic director, said “Pippin” will involve about 15 characters on stage. Some players could assume more than one role.
“There’s a lot of talent in this area,” Knowlton said. “Plus some will take auditions online.”
Organizers say if an actor from a distant community wins a role, she might make plans to relocate to Newburyport for the summer run.
Firehouse leaders say that in recent years they have increased the compensation for actors and staff.
“This is going to be a good show,” said Christine Stover, director of operations and administration. “And it’s the theater’s version of shopping local. We’re right downtown, and all of us are looking forward to this presentation.”
