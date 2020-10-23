NEWBURYPORT — The Firehouse Center for the Arts has cancelled its two remaining performances of "Carrie" after an actor's family member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post from the Firehouse on Friday, the actor has tested negative but the organization "decided to act with caution and care for our audience members, cast, band, volunteers, and crew" by cancelling the remaining performances.
"While disappointing, our number one priority is the health and safety of our Firehouse family," the post reads. "2020 has proven to be one of our most challenging years to date — both artistically and financially — and we are grateful for the support our community continues to give us during this time."
For more information on the Firehouse Center for the Arts, visit https://www.firehouse.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.