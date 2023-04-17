NEWBURYPORT — Firehouse Center for the Arts will present two plays in May, “Take Ten” and “Seussical Kids,” both produced by locally based Acting Out! Productions.
“Acting Out! Productions has been a longtime collaborator with the Firehouse. It is owned by Deirdre and John Budzyna, and consistently provides quality opportunities for children and adults, Firehouse Executive Director John Moynihan said.
“Take Ten,” written and directed by Jack Neary (“Moonglow” and “First Night”), is a series of 10 short, comedic plays. Many of the plays in the show have been featured as the closing acts at the prestigious “Boston Theater Marathon of Ten-Minute Plays.”
They include a young man confronting his fiancee after she just wrote a scathing review of his new play; a senior couple discussing the idea of renewing their marriage vows (one of them is not thrilled); a group of teens hellbent on rescuing one of their own from Frank Sinatra; and a budding actress auditioning for Ben Affleck.
“Take Ten” will run at The Firehouse on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. as well as Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. Moynihan praised the production.
“Knowing the writing of Jack Neary, and having presented an anthology of his shorts this past February as part of our Second Act Readers Theater,” he said, “I know that ‘Take Ten’ is going to have the audience rolling on the floor with laughter. Pair that with an exceptional cast, it’s well worth your disposable income and time.’”
“Seussical Kids,” directed by the Budzynas, follows Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and more favorite Dr. Seuss characters, a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.
Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, “Seussical Kids” tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child, who gets in trouble for thinking too many “thinks.”
Horton’s challenge is twofold — not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
“As for ‘Seussical Kids,’ the Budzynas have a gift in finding ways to highlight each student in their productions,” Moynihan said. “In a show that will find a way to squeeze 20-plus children on our stage, each will have their own moment to shine. I’m really looking forward to seeing both of these shows.”
The show will be performed Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. and noon, with two more shows on Sunday, May 7, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets for both productions can be purchased on the Firehouse website: firehouse.org/events/category/theater/list/.
The cast for “Take Ten”: Piper Allard, AnnieKate Ames, Jack Ames, Deborah Baker, Deirdre Budzyna, John Budzyna, Thomas Carnes, Elizabeth Cormier, Oliver Dehner, Gus Gustafson, Corinne Hickey, Tom Hickey, Brooke Lawton, Sally Nutt, Michaela D.T. Pride, Sarah Risteen, Alexandra Sullivan, Elizabeth Trach, Kirk Trach and Ava Valianti.
The casts of “Seussical Kids”:
Cast A (May 6 at 10 a.m. and May 7 at 7 p.m.) Chloe Augen, Mia Acton, Em Botto-Hanson, Christopher Carney, Caela Farrell, Elyse Farrell, Harris Galoski, Brooke Kobzik, Eve Kobzik, Nora Kobzik, Brightly Laansma, Kathryn Langille, Audrina Lazarus, Jade Leblanc-Yung, Nancy Moore, Maggie Moriarty, Brooklyn Murphy, Helen Ober, Grace Runnals, Isabella Schwarzkopf, Lilah Stroeher, Elle Sullivan and Lukas Sutton.
Cast B (May 6 at noon and May 7 at 2 p.m.) Addisyn Bagnall, Maddie Beams, Victoria Busby, Christopher Carney, Riley Caulfield, Leah Caulfield, Eliza Cheever, Louisa DeGrano, Sevilla Emmons, Mae Estrin, Ruby Kelliher, Catherine Kelly, Sarah Lyman, Colin Makin, Oliver Makin, Elspeth Mercer, Maggie Moriarty, Mia Roach, Aria Slocum, Alice Schwab, Elaina Trovato, Isla Tulsky and Sofia Waldon.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.