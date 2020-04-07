NEWBURYPORT -- The Firehouse Center for the Arts announced on Tuesday it is canceling all events until the fall to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The decision includes the cancelation of more than 100 upcoming events -- including full theatre productions, music concerts, dance events, documentary screenings, and youth productions and classes -- totaling at most 12,000 empty seats and an income loss of more than $300,000 for the nonprofit arts center.
John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse in Market Square, said that while the nationwide state of emergency will likely be lifted sometime this summer, he and other Firehouse leaders believe concerns will linger among residents after the fact.
“We realized that once the coronavirus has cleared up, the arts are going to hold such an important part of getting the country back to where it needs to be, but that people are still going to have concerns and they are not going to want to be sitting in a theater where they can't have proper social distancing,” said Moynihan. “We wanted to give people time to get comfortable sitting close to each other.”
Mayor Donna Holaday issued a local state of emergency two weeks ago and has repeatedly urged residents to stay home and, if they have to go out, to practice social distancing and avoid being in groups.
Moynihan said leaders of the organization also feel obliged to put the health of patrons, performers, volunteers and staff members as the priority, and that an extended closure of the theater will be “the best way to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of coronavirus.”
“But ultimately, our mission is to make sure everybody stays safe and that we can continue to build upon the successes that we’ve had and come back stronger,” said Moynihan.
While the Firehouse has streamlined and reduced its expenses to the best of its ability, fixed monthly expenses still land at $40,000. The organization is currently accepting donations to its Phoenix Campaign, which was created to help the arts center get through the coronavirus pandemic.
Moynihan said he looks forward to reopening the Firehouse in the fall, and kicking off the 2020-21 season with its first show in November.
“We’re excited to be taking this time to recalibrate and refocus, and to ensure that we’re coming back in a way that will better serve the community,” said Moynihan.
Anyone who purchased tickets to an event during this period can contact hello@firehouse.org to discuss options.
To donate to the Firehouse’s Phoenix Campaign, visit firehouse.org/support-us/phoenix
