NEWBURYPORT — Firehouse Center for the Arts is hosting a virtual quarantine cabaret performance, or Quarbaret 2.0, at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Join James Duryea White, David Draper, Carli Hamilton, Nicki McLaughlin and Molly McKay, along with accompanist Justin Knowlton, as they present "A Firehouse Restrospective — Selections from Past Productions."
Songs will include “Superstar” from "Jesus Christ Superstar," “Time Warp” from "The Rocky Horror Show," “Any Dream Will Do” from "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," “Suddenly Seymour” from "Little Shop of Horrors," etc.
The event will be live streamed from the Firehouse. Tickets are $10 and Firehouse members receive a 10% discount. To learn more to grab a ticket, go to www.firehouse.org/event/firehouse-quarbaret-2-0-liveish.
