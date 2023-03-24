NEWBURYPORT — “Press On,” a collagraph prints and plates exhibition by Lowell artist Brooke Lambert, will be featured at the Firehouse Center for the Arts from April 19 to May 19.
An opening reception is scheduled for April 22 from 5 to 8 p.m.
“In Press On,” Lambert shows her original collagraph prints alongside the low-relief sculptural collagraph plates she used to make them.
Although printmakers often love their plates, they rarely show them as finished pieces on their own. Lambert, who has always considered her plates to be sculptures in their own right, curated “Press On” to highlight these plates as their own distinctive works of art alongside their printed counterparts.
Lambert’s work is inspired by the ocean, botanicals and all the shapes, colors and forms in the environment. She is drawn to the patterns of honeycomb, fishing nets, bubbles in the bottom of tidal pools, weeds and wildflowers.
The Firehouse is at 1 Market Square.
