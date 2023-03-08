NEWBURYPORT — Pulitzer Prize winner “Doubt: A Parable” heads to the Firehouse Center for the Arts as it continue the 2022-23 theatrical season on the Institution for Savings Mainstage.
“Doubt: A Parable,” written in 2004 by playwright John Patrick Shanley, is a powerful drama about what happens when Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands after suspecting a priest, Father Flynn, had improper relations with a male student. Examining the relationship between fact and conjecture, “Doubt: A Parable,” allows the audience to make their own determination on what transpired.
“Doubt: A Parable,” originally produced off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club, moved to Broadway in March 2005, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards, winning three, including Best Play, along with the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
“Doubt” is presented as a 90-minute, one-act performance with the original cast saying that the second act is what takes place after the audience leaves the theater and begin to discuss their thoughts on the events that transpired.
“I want the audience to come away from this play with more questions than answers,” director Joe Couturier said. “The ending of this play does not give you a clear-cut answer. It’s up to the audience to decide what actually happens and who is right.”
Firehouse Executive Director John Moynihan added that art is supposed to make one think.
“It’s supposed to make you feel something,” he said. “’Doubt’ does exactly that. We’re proud to produce theatrical projects that challenge the audience to question.”
“Doubt: A Parable” ran for 525 performances from March 2005 through July 2006 and continues to be produced around the world.
On March 18-19, the Firehouse brings everyone’s favorite first-grader to the Institution for Savings Mainstage with “Junie B. Jones, The Musical.”
“Junie B. Jones, The Musical,” created by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, is an adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly for children) musical developed by TheatreworksUSA.
It’s Junie B.’s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie’s friend, Lucille, doesn’t want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.
“We are incredibly excited to bring this lovable storybook character to life on our stage.” Moynihan said. “If we inspire even one child to pursue a life in the arts by coming to see this play, then we have done our job. Great for families of all ages, shows like this are important to our mission and to the communities that we serve.”
Performances take place March 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and March 19 at 11 a.m. Tickets: $8/10 children, $13/$15 adults.
Visit www.firehouse.org for more information, or stop in at the Peter G. Kelly Memorial Box Office, open seven days a week.
