NEWBURYPORT — Guests on this Saturday’s Local Pulse live internet radio program include Anna Smulowitz, who has organized an event honoring and remembering Fran Dalton. Host Joe DiBiase will also chat with John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse Center for the Arts.
Broadcast from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse’s Show #439 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
