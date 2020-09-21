NEWBURYPORT — The Firehouse Center for the Arts and Historic New England are bringing a drive-in series of films and live musicals to Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm through their Firehouse on the Farm program.
The program includes a series of performances of "Green Day's American Idiot" on Oct. 2, 4, 9, 10 and Oct. 11. Each performance begins at 6:30 p.m. with admission costing $35 per vehicle.
The two-time Tony Award-winning musical is based on the 2005 Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum album by rock band Green Day.
There will also be performances of "Carrie, the Musical," based on Stephen King's classic novel about a teenage outcast with special powers, on Oct. 16, 17, 18, 23 and 24. Each performance begins at 6:30 p.m. with admission costing $35 per vehicle.
The program also includes "Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical" based on the popular children's books and animated Disney special about a square pumpkin shunned by the round pumpkins he is surrounded by at Holiday Hill Farm.
The live-theater production will be performed Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, with admission costing $35 per vehicle. There will be 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. shows both days.
The Firehouse will also host its Halloween on the Farm with a drive-in screening of the 1984 classic film "Ghostbusters" beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 25. There is a suggested donation of $25 per vehicle.
Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm is at 5 Little’s Lane in Newbury.
For more information or to purchase tickets for upcoming events, visit https://www.firehouse.org/events/.
