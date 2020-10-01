NEWBURYPORT — The Firehouse Center for the Arts is kicking into full gear this weekend with a drive-in musical, a "virtual" variety show and an online vintage auction.
On Friday, Oct. 2, the Firehouse will be presenting its debut drive-in performance of "Green Day's American Idiot," the two-time Tony Award-winning musical based on the 2005 Grammy Award-winning album by rock band Green Day. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Little's Lane in Newbury. There will be subsequent performances on Sunday, Oct. 4, as well as Oct. 9, 10 and 11. Admission is $35 per vehicle. All audiences members must remain in their vehicles throughout the performance.
And on Saturday, Oct. 3, the Firehouse is launching its online vintage auction with "A Really Big (Virtual) Show," through both of which the organization aims to raise funds for its reopening.
The "Firehouse Ignites: Vintage Auction" includes more than $20,000 worth of merchandise and runs Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Next weekend, it picks back up on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 11 from noon to 2 p.m.
On Saturday. Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., the Firehouse will present "Firehouse Ignites: A Really Big (virtual) Show," a broadcasted program that will include performances from local talent including Alex Anthony Band, comedian Steve Sweeney, and an all-star cast of Firehouse performers. Tickets are available online for a suggested donation of $75. Registered viewers will receive a YouTube link, from which they can view the broadcast live on Saturday on their television, computer or smartphone.
Port Plums + Newburyport Olive Oil Company, Beach Plum Florist and Darling Consulting are just a few of the local businesses who have already committed to hosting watch parties and donate the proceeds to The Firehouse. There is no limit to the number of watch parties that can take place.
