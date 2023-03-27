NEWBURYPORT - On Sunday night, the Firehouse Center for the Arts showcased a cabaret, "Women in Music," which included various local artists celebrating female writers, performers and stories in music and theater.
Allison Case, Broadway performer and screen actress, was the featured artist of the night while celebrating some of the most inspiring female voices which included Etta James, Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morisette, Carole King, Stevie Nicks, Natalie Cole and more.
Case had reached out to the Firehouse to do a show together, which came together for the first time last year and included actress and friend, Amy Spanger.
Case reached out again in January to do another show, specifically during Women's History Month to focus on women in music, women as playwrights and non-binary performers, according to Firehouse Executive Director John Moynihan.
"Allison is so great to work with, and we were able to connect her with a wonderful music director, Amanda Morgan," Moynihan said.
He added that Morgan had seen Case on Broadway in 2009. "It was kinda cool that we were able to bring together the fan of an artist to perform with the artist," he said.
Case settled in Newburyport with her wife and children during the pandemic.
Eight performers took to the stage to show off their musical talents, three of whom are Firehouse alumni. Case also recruited students from area middle and high schools to perform in the event.
Moynihan added that the turnout was great and the crowd remained enthusiastic throughout the entire event, saying it was an "exclamation point" to a week celebrating the community.
Last week, the Firehouse had started with an event remembering Port photographer Fran Dalton.
"It was really great to be able to have all these wonderful community events where folks from all different backgrounds were able to enjoy an evening of theater," said Moynihan.
Moynihan said he would be interested in putting on another one of the events, so long as Case would be interested.
"As long as Allison still wants to do them, she is such a joy to work with, she makes it so easy and so fun, she's an absolute treasure that we are lucky to have," he said.
Moynihan also voiced his appreciation for the community, his staff and the performers who all make such events possible.
"It was a really great event and evening for the community, we're just so proud to be able to host events such as that and we are lucky to have a good team to make things go off without a hitch and we are lucky to have such great talent perform on the Firehouse stage."
