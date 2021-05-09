NEWBURYPORT — Firehouse Center for the Arts will launch its second summer season of acclaimed regional theater with the rock musical, "Rent," May 14-23, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury.
The outdoor series, which was first piloted last year amid COVID-19 concerns and will feature three shows, is a partnership with Kelly's Hardware & Rental and Historic New England.
"Even if we cannot welcome you into our Arakelian Theater this summer, we are excited to be able to perform in front of a live audience and with a show that is as provocative and relevant today as it was 25 years ago," John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse and director of the production, said in a press release.
"Rent" is a rock opera loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's "La Boheme," with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson.
Set in Lower Manhattan's East Village during the turmoil of the AIDS crisis, this story chronicles the lives of a group of struggling artists over a year's time. Its major themes include community, friendship and survival.
In 1996, "Rent" received four Tony Awards, including best musical; six Drama Desk Awards; and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. In 1997, it won the Grammy Award for best musical show album. Its Broadway run lasted 12 years.
"While 'Rent' is a piece about a very specific historical moment, we can still relate to the characters on many levels in our own increasingly digitized and disconnected world," Moynihan said.
The cast and crew includes Hugo Lindsay as Roger Davis, Andrew Burton Kelley as Mark Cohen, Johnny Nichols Jr. as Collins, Bobby Gariepy as Benny, Orlik Guzman as Joanne Jefferson, Angel Fischer as Angel Dumott Schunard, Mai Harwich as Mimi Marquez and Carli Hamilton as Maureen Johnson. The ensemble features Joe Couturier, Jake Egan, Nathaniel Sapienza, Megan Little, Julia Arey and Caelan Jordan.
The box office is currently only online at www.firehouse.org. Tickets are $50 per pod, which allows up to four people. Pods will be spaced throughout the field. The first row is La Vie Boheme seating at $30 per pod, in keeping with the tradition of the original show that wanted the arts to be affordable and accessible to all.
Firehouse is also offering a summer season subscription for $120. The subscription will allow a pod of up to four people to attend all three shows — $150 value.
