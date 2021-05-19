NEWBURYPORT — Firehouse Center for the Arts is bringing three hit Broadway musicals shows to local outdoor venues this summer.
Beginning last week and running through Sunday, the Firehouse presents "Rent" at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury through a partnership with Historic New England.
From June 25 to July 18, there will be performances of "All Shook Up," an American jukebox musical comedy featuring music from Elvis Presley, on the Merrimack River at Cashman Park in Newburyport.
At Smolak Farms in North Andover, the Firehouse will present the 2011 revival of "Godspell," a popular show among the center's patrons, Aug. 13-29.
"While we wish we could be in our Arakelian Theatre in downtown Newburyport, we are excited to perform, and being outdoors gives us a different way of engaging with the audience," Firehouse Executive Director John Moynihan said in a statement.
The Firehouse had to cancel the end of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.
"The energy is palpable on both our patrons' side to see Broadway shows again and on the actors' side to sing and perform in front of live audiences once more," Moynihan said.
The Firehouse is offering a summer theater subscription for pods of up to four people to see the three shows this season for $120.
To learn more or to purchase a package, visit https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/organizations/5685/packages?event_id=87992.
Individual ticket prices are $50 per pod, which allows up to four adults to attend a show in a spaced-out field. The box office and Arakelian Theatre are closed, but tickets can be purchased online at www.firehouse.org.
Patrons will be asked to wear masks until they sit in their pods. They are welcome to bring food and drink to the performance and asked to bring their own blankets and chairs.
"Since last year, when we had to cancel shows, we have had to be resourceful," Moynihan said. "While we have continued to provide a space for art and performances for the community, the scale has been smaller.
"Now, we look forward to offering these shows in accordance with new safety and health guidelines, thinking about new challenges, like how we perform in parks and fields, in the sun and under the stars."
