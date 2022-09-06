NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation recently donated $20,000 to the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport as a sponsor of its Summer Outdoor Series.
The Firehouse Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization featuring a 191-seat theater that is active throughout the year with Firehouse-produced events, partner presentations, and arts and education programs. In addition, it hosts an annual Summer Outdoor Series.
“We are incredibly grateful to Newburyport Bank and their charitable foundation for supporting our Summer Outdoor Series. Through their efforts, they have shown a commitment to making arts accessible to all," In John Moynihan, executive director of Firehouse Center for the Arts said.
Newburyport Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Lloyd L. Hamm called the Firehouse an important cultural venue for Newburyport and the surrounding communities,”
"The Summer Outdoor Series brings together family and friends in a beautiful setting. But the center also offers more than that by operating on a full-year schedule providing the opportunity for so many to enjoy artistic creativity second to none. The charitable foundation is pleased to support this cultural gem," Hamm said.
