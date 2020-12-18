Firehouse sing-along hits the streets this weekend

NEWBURYPORT — The city’s streets downtown are about to look a lot more like Christmas when The Firehouse Center for the Arts’ Old-Fashioned Holiday Sing-along goes mobile on Saturday afternoon.
High Street resident Ken Jackman and his wife Kristen have been taking their five kids to the Old-Fashioned Holiday Sing-along, which features holiday favorites sung by Terry Blanchard, at The Firehouse for over the past 10 years.
But, as with many things in the year 2020, the sing-along was canceled. So Jackman and family came up with a unique response.
Jackman reached out to Firehouse executive director John Moynihan and offered to buy out all 200 of the theater’s seats to create a unique Newburyport holiday event this weekend.
“This is something that we always look forward to doing every year,” Jackman said. “We bought out all of the seats so that they could use the money to come up with a pivot plan.”
On Saturday, Dec. 19, a pair of Belgian Draft horses will be pulling a wagon with Blanchard, a keyboard player and a number of celebrity backup singers — including Inn Street Barber Shop owner Esther Sayer, Firehouse board president Lois Honegger, Moynihan and perhaps Jackman himself — through the streets of the downtown.
“We looked at streaming it, we looked at videotaping it, but we came up with a way of doing a live event where people aren’t going to be congregating in one, contained area,” Jackman said. “So, now we can bring this in front of all of the restaurants and shops and places that people go out to in the downtown. This should be a ton of fun and we hope everyone enjoys it.”
Saturday’s holiday festivities will begin in Market Square at 1 p.m. and make its way through the downtown between Federal and Market Street before ending around 3 p.m.
“Listen for the jingle bells,” Jackman said.
The entire rolling sing-along will be free to spectators and is being sponsored by the Jackman family.
“This is a very small thing that we can bring to the holidays and make it available to everyone in town who wants to walk down and be part of the holidays, yet socially distanced,” he said. “We are thrilled to do it. but we want the focus to be on The Firehouse because what that brings to downtown Newburyport is absolute gold. Their events are the polish that makes Newburyport really special and it would be a very different place without The Firehouse.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has shut the theater down for the past nine months and the holiday season is usually one of the its busiest times of the year, according to Moynihan.
“There’s never a weekend where we don’t have something going on in December,” he said.
Moynihan went on to say that being able to bring a traditional holiday favorite to as many people as possible goes a long way toward making things better.
“This is our little way of being able to give back,” Moynihan said. “I am so grateful to Ken and his family for offering to fund this. This is not just important to his family, but to so many families in the area.”
