NEWBURYPORT — Almost 18 months after the Firehouse Center for the Arts closed its Arakelian Theater to slow the spread of COVID-19, events will resume in September, according to Executive Director John Moynihan.
“It’s really exciting to be open for the first time in a year and a half,” said Moynihan, who arranged online and outdoor performances during the pandemic.
In October, in the midst of a lull in COVID-19 cases across the state and country, a handful of shows were presented outdoors at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm but a spike in cases forced the cancellation of other planned performances.
A few weeks ago, in what could be called a soft opening, the theater hosted a cabaret-like event. Another followed a week later and on Wednesday, the theater will host “Music Of The Night – the songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber.”
Moynihan called the performances a chance to get people comfortably back in the theater and slowly work their way to a full schedule of shows.
What those shows will be remains up in the air. There are no events listed on the Firehouse’s website, and Moynihan said he is still having conversations about booking acts and adding new partners.
“We haven’t announced anything yet,” he said.
Regardless of what those shows will be, those visiting the Arakelian Theater will be met with a battery of COVID protocols, including staggered seating and prescreening requirements.
Unvaccinated theatergoers will be required to wear a mask until they are seated. Vaccinated patrons are asked to wear a mask until they are seated, according to the Firehouse’s website.
