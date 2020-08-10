Firehouse to host drive-in 'Godspell' live theater

NEWBURYPORT — The Firehouse Center for the Arts will bring audience members the enjoyment of live theater from the comfort of their own vehicles with drive-in performances of “Godspell” for the next two weekends.
The show runs Friday through Sunday and Aug. 21-23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, 5 Littles Lane, Newbury.
Tickets are $35 per vehicle. Space is limited, and reservations must be made in advance. Viewers may also watch right outside their vehicles.
“Godspell,” presented by the Institution for Savings in partnership with The Wandering Stage, is a musical written by Stephen Schwartz that sees Jesus Christ and a small group of people tell various stories and parables through an eclectic selection of songs.
Firehouse Executive Director John Moynihan said hosting outdoor theater has been a long-term goal of his and the recent return of drive-in movies due to the COVID-19 pandemic set the stage for the Firehouse’s first trial run.
“We started seeing the drive-in movies pop up, and we thought, ‘Why not drive-in theater?’” Moynihan said. “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time, and virtual programming is difficult in the summer because people want to be outside.”
Moynihan said “Godspell” — a favorite of his — seemed like the ideal production for the arts center’s first drive-in program.
“We wanted to do a show with a small enough cast for it to be safe, but also a show that would get the public excited about getting out again and taking in this different type of experience,” Moynihan said.
He said similar programs could be just over the horizon. Moynihan expressed thanks to The Wandering Stage and Historic New England, which runs Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, for helping to bring the event together.
“This is a test to see what people are interested in seeing, and also going out and doing something completely new and different,” Moynihan said. “I would love to do this more than once. There’s no proven model for drive-in theater, but I think it’s a model that will sustain and grow as COVID-19 continues and theater as a whole reinvents itself.”
He added, “Years from now, I think it will be one of those stories that gets told after we get back to normal.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.firehouse.org/event/godspell-a-drive-in-musical-theater-experience/2020-08-14/.
