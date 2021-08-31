NEWBURYPORT — The Firehouse Center for the Arts will require anyone attending an indoor event to show proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours off the performance date.
John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse in Market Square, said this update of the organization's COVID-19 protocols was done "to stay in line with the industry standards as well as ensure health and safety of the audience, volunteers, team members and performers."
In a press release Monday, Moynihan said, “As many of you know, theaters were the first to close and among the last to reopen as restrictions to curb the pandemic were put in place. Our goal moving forward is to continue to make the arts accessible and the Firehouse open during our upcoming season. As a result, we will exceed all local, state and federal guidelines for the performing arts and do everything we can to minimize risk to our community.”
To protect patrons, volunteers and performers, the Firehouse is requiring everyone in the theater to provide an official COVID-19 vaccination record card or proof of negative test results received in the past 48 hours.
They will also be required to wear a mask when entering the building and while inside, including during performances. Each person with a ticket will receive a screening email the day of the performance as a reminder.
“Our goal is to provide a safe space to continue enjoying the arts,” Moynihan said in the release. “We hope to keep our performers unmasked throughout the rest of the season, but we want to be transparent with the community – that we are doing everything we can – and asking you to do the same.”
More details on the updated protocols and policy changes can found on the Firehouse website: www.firehouse.org/covid-protocols/.
The Firehouse box office is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Online ticketing will continue to be available on the website, but patrons are asked to print their tickets at home or call the box office for paper tickets to expedite entry into the theater.
