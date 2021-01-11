NEWBURYPORT - The Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts' annual New Works Festival had been scheduled to kik off this week, albeit in a completely different fashion. But a last-minute notice from the Firehouse received Monday said the festival has been postponed to Jan. 29-31.
"While we would love to have you in our theater, it's just not in the cards this year," a statement on the Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts' website read.
Over the past 18 years, more than 200 new works have been performed on the Firehouse stage through its annual festival, which fosters the growth of New England playwrights while showcasing the talent of local and regional actors and directors.
Playwrights from across New England submitted their 10-minute shorts, one-act, and full-length plays to an independent panel who selected the festival’s shows in anonymous readings. Directors and their casts then work with selected playwrights to produce original theater.
"I think it is going to be an exciting experience to see how each director has taken on this challenge," Anne Smith, director of "Respect Your Elders" said.
Smith, who has been a part of the festival almost since its inception, recently moved to Florida. But thanks to video technology, Smith has been able to continue her contributions to the cherished institution. And while Smith acknowledged directing plays with no one in the same room, presented new challenges, she called it rewarding and important.
Asked why it was important to continue the festival, even remotely, Smith said playwriters were still creating valuable art and it was important to get their ideas across to "their loyal audience who come every year to give the playwriters their due. It wasn't their fault COVID happened."
For all the workarounds available with video conferencing technology, one big downside for playwrites is the inability to see the play they've written in the way they imagined it, Smith said.
The biggest challenge for directors, she said, was working out all the technical aspects that go into a typical production while on Zoom. She added it can take one full rehearsal just to "get everyone on board with the technology."
"The upside is that one can pull an actor in from no matter where (in the country), Smith said. "I think it's a very interesting medium and I find it fun to watch how different people take on the challenge."
An email and a phone call to John Moynihan, the Firehouse's executive director, were not returned in time for this report.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Firehouse Center for the Performing Arts' website: www.firehouse.org/event/19th-annual-new-works-festival/
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Although dates and times have not been announced, the original schedule for the 19th annual New Works Festival included:
"Hitch" a full-length play by James McLindon
"An Evening of Shorts"
"Pole Position" by Michael Towers
"A Missionary Zeal" by Charles Hertz
"The Wrong Taxi" by Charlene Donaghy
"Tut Tut" by Michael Towers
"Respect Your Elders" by Hope Shangle
"Reservations" by Steve Eimert
"The Handle" by Scott E. Sullivan
"One-act and shorts"
"The Rise of Jessie Bates" by Paul Antokosky
