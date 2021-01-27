NEWBURYPORT – After a weeks-long delay, the Firehouse Center For The Arts' annual New Works Festival is expected to kick off Friday via video.
The weekend festival, which highlights the work of New England playwrights while showcasing the talent of local and regional actors and directors, was expected to take place earlier in January. But due to unforeseen complications, the festival was postponed until this weekend.
Over the past 18 years, more than 200 new works have been performed on the Firehouse stage through its annual festival. But due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the festival was moved to a video conference format exclusively.
Among the artists taking part in the three-day festival are Maureen Daley, Jennifer Wilson, Steven Sacks, Pamela Battin-Sacks, Terry Blanchard. Directors include David Houlden, Anne Easter-Smith and Abigail Seabrook.
For more information or to order tickets, visit: www.firehouse.org/event/19th-annual-new-works-festival/
Although dates and times have not been announced, the original schedule for the 19th annual New Works Festival included:
"Hitch" a full-length play by James McLindon
"Pole Position" by Michael Towers
"A Missionary Zeal" by Charles Hertz
"The Wrong Taxi" by Charlene Donaghy
"Tut Tut" by Michael Towers
"Respect Your Elders" by Hope Shangle
"Reservations" by Steve Eimert
"The Handle" by Scott E. Sullivan
"The Rise of Jessie Bates" by Paul Antokosky.
