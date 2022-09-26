ROWLEY — The Rowley Grange will be hosting a fireman's ham and bean supper Wednesday at 5 and 6 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 29 Central St. The Rowley Grange Supper will feature ham, baked beans, coleslaw and potato salad featuring the recipes that Sharon Emery used for past firemen's suppers. Dessert will be homemade. Reserved tickets are $10, non-reserved are $12. To-go dinners are available. Make a reservation by calling 978-948-7288 and leave your name, the number in your party, the seating that you plan to attend or if you want to-go's. Spots are limited so reserve as soon as possible. Volunteers are also welcome. Call 978-948-8130 and leave name and number if interested.
