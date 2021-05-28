NEWBURYPORT — Contrary to previous announcements, Yankee Homecoming will make a full return this year with fireworks, nighttime concerts and the annual parade from July 30 to Aug. 8.
Due to a late start in fundraising and changes to COVID-19 protocols, volunteers have a lot of work ahead and the committee needs all the help it can get.
"We think it's probably going to be one of the biggest festivals we've ever had because people have been cooped up for 14 months," Yankee Homecoming President Dennis Palazzo said. "It should be a lot of fun."
The city's biggest event, which began in 1958 and is held from the last week of July into early August as a nod to the U.S. Coast Guard's birthday on Aug. 4, draws crowds of people each year.
Palazzo said there is traditionally a combined total of "300,000 to 500,000 people."
The planning committee was forced to cancel Yankee Homecoming last year amid COVID-19 concerns, but some of the modified activities that were still held are set to return as well.
That includes drive-in movies, the door decorating contest and a scavenger hunt through local businesses.
The committee wants as many local businesses and restaurants to get involved as possible, especially given the year they have had.
Popular events, including the Brewfest, Olde Fashioned Sunday, Art on the Bartlet Mall and the waiter/waitress race, will all make a return.
For the waterfront concert series, the committee has already secured popular local Beatles cover band Beatlejuice and renowned guitarist Gary Hoey.
There will also be a road rally this year, which involves driving around, answering questions and solving riddles at certain checkpoints.
"Some people will probably still wear masks and socially distance, and you have to respect that," Palazzo said. "It's going to be an individual thing."
The committee still needs volunteers for a variety of tasks, especially with the news that more events will be held than originally planned. Anyone who is interested can attend the first in-person volunteer meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Starboard Galley, 55 Water St.
Those who cannot attend the meeting but are interested in volunteering can email generalchair@yankeehomecoming.com to learn more.
"People think that this is a closed group, but that is so far from the truth," Palazzo said. "We need the help and we welcome new ideas."
To learn more, visit http://yankeehomecoming.com. The committee is still accepting sponsors.
Heather Alterisio is a Daily News staff writer.
