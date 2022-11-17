AMESBURY — Tempers were short and fireworks flew Tuesday night as city councilors battled over the fate of two parcels of land on Cynthia Road that could be developed into affordable housing.
The council continued a public hearing for a bill sponsored by Mayor Kassandra Gove that seeks to sell public properties on Cynthia Road on behalf of the Amesbury Affordable Housing Trust after declaring them as surplus and procuring a development proposal. The language of the bill calls for no more than four affordable housing units to be built should it be approved.
The proposal has led to ongoing debate on whether the property is suitable for affordable housing, as well as concerns about the loss of green space in the area should it be used for this project.
The latest debate began at 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday after a hearing over the fate of two German shepherds took more than three hours.
City Council Vice President Adrienne Lennon presided over the public hearing as council President Nicholas Wheeler recused himself due to being an abutter.
Proceedings immediately grew tense after Lennon decided, for the sake of time, that the council would not take public comment and move to a vote.
Councilor Steven Stanganelli attempted to make a motion to postpone the proceeding but was shot down by Lennon, who said he was not recognized.
Councilor Roger Deschenes claimed to have been told at a previous council meeting that the public hearing would be left open, and apologized to one woman who had been waiting over four hours to speak on the issue.
He claimed that Lennon’s move changed the entire procedure from a public hearing to a debate, which he claimed was not on the agenda. He made one more appeal to Lennon to hear the public, which was denied.
“Wow, that’s incredible. Extraordinary,” Deschenes exclaimed from the dais.
Councilors Peter Frey echoed Deschenes’ comments regarding the continuation of public comment, and Councilor Jonathan Hickock expressed similar dismay.
“I have no confidence in the process that we are following,” Hickock said.
Stanganelli asked for a parliamentary inquiry, which he claimed to be an interruptible item, but was again not recognized by Lennon. Stanganelli then stormed off.
“You do not, ma’am, know parliamentary procedure, I do not want to deal with this sham,” Stanganelli said. “You have rules, you want to follow rules, but on the side on which rules are being offered you want to conveniently not follow them. Enjoy your evening ladies and gentlemen.”
After Stanganelli departed, Councilor Scott Mandeville motioned to approve the bill, and was seconded by Lennon. Deschenes then brought forward a councilor objection, forcing the issue to be heard and concluded at next week’s City Council meeting on Nov. 22.
In a phone call Wednesday, Lennon defended her decision not to hear public comment, referencing that there have been at least nine opportunities at various meeting for the public to be heard.
“Ultimately, it did not strike me that anyone speaking at the podium last night was going to have any impact on the outcome, and the bill itself has already made its way through five different referrals and all recommendations have come back and it’s been redlined in return” Lennon said.
“And the mayor has no intention to make any other changes to the bill, and that was true Oct. 25, and really they should have closed the hearing on Oct. 25 and voted,” she added. “But the council decided not to do that and continued it. But that doesn’t mean that there’s more to add to the hearing because there’s no plan to make any other changes to the bill.”
Lennon said she expected to hold this hearing about 8 p.m. and that her intention was always to close public comment due to the damage she believes this issue has caused.
“I really felt this whole process has been incredibly harmful to the community and to the council,” Lennon said. “It’s been harmful for the District 4 community. It’s been harmful for the collaborative culture of the council. It has been harmful for the council’s relationship with the executive office, and exacerbating it at this point is, in my mind, choosing to continue to inflict this harm upon everybody involved.”
Regarding her decision not to recognize Stanganelli’s parliamentary inquiry, she said simply “that’s just the will of the chair.”
Also on Wednesday, Stanganelli stood by his claims that Lennon had violated parliamentary procedure, and questioned why there was an issue with time.
“We spent three hours and 15 minutes on a dangerous dog hearing. We had a fiduciary duty to our residents, as well as others who are using the public ways, to go through that,” Stanganelli said. “We did not skimp on the time to do that, yet when a matter came before the council, equally important for the dealing with the fiduciary duty of councilors, now all of a sudden the presiding officer deemed that we didn’t have a sufficient amount of time to deal with it, and I was not the only person to make comment of that, I believe that District 1 Councilor John Hickock made the same comment. All of our pleas about providing complete access and time fell on deaf ears of the presiding officer. This is not how a council should be run.”
“In Amesbury, you don’t have to wait for July Fourth to have fireworks,” Stanganelli added.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
