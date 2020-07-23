SALISBURY — The town has selected Albanese Brothers Inc. to construct the Lafayette Road sewer project.
The Dracut-based construction company submitted a winning bid of $12.4 million to work on the $18.5 million project, which includes replacing an undersized water main on a section of Lafayette Road, according to a press release from Town Manager Neil Harrington.
The work also includes installing sanitary sewer lines on Lafayette Road from School House Lane to the New Hampshire border; on a section of Main Street from Rabbit Road to Toll Road; on a section of Toll Road from Lafayette Road to Jak-Len Drive; and on Bayberry Lane and Jak-Len Drive.
The company will have two years to complete the work once the town issues a notice to proceed. Work is expected to get underway before Labor Day and should be finished by early summer of 2022.
Residents in the Lafayette Road corridor have been waiting for sewer service for a long time, according to Harrington.
"I am pleased that this project is finally moving forward," he said in the release. "In addition, I am confident that installing new sewer service along the Lafayette Road and Main Street corridors will open up this area to new development in town, creating new jobs and new tax revenue for the town.”
The town's consulting engineer, Weston & Sampson, will oversee the project and periodic updates will be posted on the town’s website and social media sites as it progresses, according to Harrington.
Selectman Freeman Condon said in the press release that selectmen have been behind the sewer project and are confident it will reap dividends for Salisbury for years to come.
"We spent a considerable time studying the issue and rezoning the entire Lafayette Road corridor, and I am excited to see all the years of hard work on this project come to fruition," Condon said.
The timing of the project is important since the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is expected to begin work on a complete upgrade of Lafayette Road — from Salisbury Square to the New Hampshire line — in 2023, the press release said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.