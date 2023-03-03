NEWBURYPORT — A group of Newburyport High School students received passing grades from first-graders Thursday morning when they visited Francis T. Bresnahan Elementary School to read them stories.
The National Educational Association’s Read Across America Day celebrates the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss with a national reading celebration designed to promote literacy and encourage a love of reading among children.
Classrooms celebrated reading across the country on Thursday and a group of NHS public speaking class students (freshmen through seniors) marked the occasion as well by sitting down with a good book and reading to them.
Freshman Nolan Faucher read “Why Mosquitoes Buzz in People’s Ears” by Verna Aardema to Charlotte Weir and Sam Pourati from Christine Platt’s first-grade class.
Sam said Faucher read a little fast but also “did really good.”
Charlotte agreed.
Faucher was initially given a C+ by Sam, who bumped it up to an A-.
The high school freshman said he received better personal feedback from the first-graders.
“They said, ‘I loved you. I’m giving you a C+.’ I told them I don’t think it works like that. But they were interested and engaged. I was also surprised how attentive they were,” Faucher said.
Faucher added that he would be happy to read to Bresnahan students again.
“I don’t see why not,” he said.
Senior Jack Hadden read “Berlioz the Bear” by Jan Brett and humbly said he did “fantastic” with the first-graders.
“They all gave me good scores, even though they were messing around and calling me ‘Mr. Bad Reader’ after the fact. But I had one supporter who was always on my side and it was definitely a fun thing to do,” he said.
Freshman Carter Scott read “Bear Snores On” by Karma Wilson because, he said, the pictures looked nice.
“I figured they’d like that and they said I did pretty well. I like coming here and reading to all of the kids,” he said.
Platt said her first-graders were “really excited” to work with their high school counterparts Thursday.
“This is a great connection between us and the high school,” she said.
District literacy coordinator Tom Abrams has been bringing high school students to read to elementary school students for three years and said each Read Across America Day has proven to be better and better.
“The thing I love about activities like this is that it is a real-world application for the activities that they do in school,” he said. “If our students don’t do well, the Bresnahan kids are going to let them know.”
Abrams added that the smiles on his high school students’ faces told him that Thursday at the Bres was time well spent.
“I would say that this was a huge success. The Bresnahan kids were all super excited to have their high school counterparts come down here,” he said. “Some of the high school kids also had their first-grade teachers here that they could come and visit in the classroom.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
