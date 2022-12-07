NEWBURYPORT — The lines of customers may not have been as long as last years but Friday's first Invitation Night was still a big shot in the arm for downtown businesses, according to Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry officials.
The chamber hosted the first of three Invitation Nights that night, which saw downtown business open late and serving up some Christmas snack and cocktail cheer. Two more Invitation Nights take place the next two Fridays, Dec. 9 and 16.
Chamber President Nate Allard said Friday's first Invitation Night only yielded positive feedback from his members.
"Thousands (of people) ended up showing up throughout the night," he said.
Kevin Riley, owner of Partridge in a Bear Tree, said he spent last Friday making sure everyone was having a good time, all while dressed in a Christmas tree onesie.
"Every year I introduce a new onesie. But people told me I outdid myself this year," he said.
Riley went on to say last Friday's Invitation Night was a big hit with his customers.
"There were about a million people in here and I was chatting with people and trying to make them laugh and get merry. The weather was perfect, so it was good," he said.
Although he didn't have lines that were as big as last year's Invitation Night, Riley said he saw a steady stream of customers.
"Last year was extra busy just because everybody could come back out. So, I think we're back to the regular crowds that we normally get. People were in a great mood and ready to shop and we saw a decent boost in sales. Then there's two more Invitation Nights coming up. So we're pretty happy so far," he said.
Banter Barber & Clothier owner Eric Eramo said Friday marked the second year his shop has been celebrating Invitation Nights with Ryan Spellman providing live music.
"We constantly have music going in the shop here and music has been a big part of the whole experience here at Banter. So, every night we offer some sort of entertainment, with three different local musicians," he said.
Jacob Roche is expected to play Banter on Friday while barber and musician William Nelson Jr. will play on Dec. 16.
"We felt like we had one of the biggest crowds here this past Friday. It was definitely a big uptick just from last year, being our first year of business," Eramo said.
Allard said he is looking forward to hosting state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, (who will have Newburyport as a part of his district next year) for some Invitation Nights festivities this Friday.
"I'll be introducing him to some of our local businesses and some of his new constituents," Allard said.
