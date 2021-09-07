NEWBURY - First Parish Church is hosting a restoring/cleaning burying stones workshop on Sept. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. at the High Road church's burying ground. Attendees will use non-toxic material to clean stones dating back to the 1660s. The workshop at one of the five oldest cemeteries in the state is limited to 10 people so attendees are asked to call the church at 978-465-5597 to reserve a spot. The church is located at 20 High Road, Newbury.
