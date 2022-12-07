NEWBURYPORT — The First Religious Society announced it will be holding tours of its historic meetinghouse Friday, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. during Invitation Night. The meetinghouse is located at 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport. The meetinghouse, built in 1801, is one of the finest examples of New England’s Federalist-style churches. Tours will start every 15 minutes and last approximately 20 minutes. The tours are free to all. Donations welcomed.
Church leaders also encourage people to purchase homemade holiday cookies. Cookies make ideal gifts with half the proceeds support the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee Emergency Response Fund for people fleeing war in Ukraine.
