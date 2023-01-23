NEWBURYPORT — First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist Church hosts the lecture “My Position as an Abolitionist They Could Not Bear: The Brief Newburyport Ministry of Thomas Wentworth Higginson" by Dr. Sandra Harbert Petrulionis during Sunday's service at the Pleasant Street.
Petrulionis is a professor of English and American Studies at Pennsylvania State University in Altoona. The hour-long lecture will be followed by a question and answer session. The service begins at 10:30 a.m.
The long life of Thomas Wentworth Higginson (1823-1911) spans the turbulent years of antebellum America to the eve of World War I. A Unitarian minister, an abolitionist, a soldier, an author, and a literary critic, Higginson is perhaps best known today as the co-editor and occasional correspondent of poet Emily Dickinson. When he accepted the call to the ministry at Newburyport FRS in 1847, though, the 24-year-old Higginson had just graduated from Harvard divinity school. The church had been without a regular minister for over a year. Higginson was pleased with the turnout of parishioners for his first sermons and told his mother “there is no doubt of the Newburyporters being decidedly enamoured” of me.
Nonetheless, he knew that his radical political views, especially his abolitionism, would be an uneasy fit with the mostly moderate to conservative congregation. At least one reporter in the community agreed. The day after his ordination, the Newburyport Daily Herald described Higginson as “tinctured with those radical and imaginative notions, which have become infused into a large portion of the Unitarian clergy.”
The two years he served as minister of the Newburyport FRS were an important incubator for Higginson’s radical antislavery activism in the next decade leading up to the Civil War. Although many in the congregation were ready for his resignation when it came, Higginson himself had come to admire the community. Not only had Newburyporters “taken a great fancy to me,” they were also “much more pleasing than I expected," according to church officials.
Petrulionis is the author of "To Set This World Right: The Antislavery Movement in Thoreau’s Concord," "Thoreau in His Own Time," and "The Oxford Handbook of Transcendentalism." She is also the director of NEH Summer Institutes in Concord on the theme of “Transcendentalism and Social Reform.” She is currently working on a biography of Higginson, and, with Noelle A. Baker, is editing The Almanacks of Mary Moody Emerson: A Scholarly Digital Edition.
This event is hybrid. To attend in person: First Religious Society UU church, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport. To join online: (162) First Religious Society Unitarian Universalist - YouTube
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.