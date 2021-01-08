NEWBURYPORT – The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalists will host a presentation via Zoom featuring a discussion by William Schulz and Sushma Raman, authors of The Coming Good Society: Why New Realities Demand New Rights, on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
The speakers will talk about questions on what the human rights priorities should be for a new Biden administration, and what are the current and future human rights challenges posed by technology and artificial intelligence.
Schulz and Raman will also discuss how rights evolve with changing circumstances, and what rights will look like 10, 20, or 50 years from now. The authors argue that those who would hold that rights are static and immutable must adapt to new realities or risk being consigned to irrelevance, according to a press release. Preserving and promoting the good society — one that protects its members’ dignity and fosters an environment in which people will want to live — requires that we must at times rethink the meanings of familiar rights and consider the introduction of entirely new rights.
The program will include a Q&A portion.
Schulz a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy and a former president of the Unitarian Universalist Association of Congregations, was the executive director of Amnesty International USA from 1994 to 2006.
Raman is executive director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy. She was a program officer with the Ford Foundation and the Open Society Foundation focused on human rights, philanthropic collaboratives, and social justice initiatives.
This is a free program. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/author-event-human-rights-and-global-society-in-the-21st-century-tickets-133433405909?fbclid=IwAR2DDMWyubo7CJobsOtAsdBLFh0sdc_cV3zJCZCpx7zs81DtKdqKGsMLSBo
