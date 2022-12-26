MERRIMAC - One family was displaced the morning after Christmas after a fire damaged their Church Street home.
Firefighters responded to 63 Church St., a two-and-a-half story wood frame multi-family house at approximately 7:30 a.m.
The first arriving units had a smoke condition, and the crew identified smoke coming from the common wall between two homes. Multiple fire hydrants were malfunctioning, likely due to the cold, but fire department procedures were followed and with water on board the arriving trucks, the firefighting effort was not adversely affected.
A second alarm response was requested, sending mutual aid from surrounding cities and towns into Merrimac for additional manpower and support.
The fire was declared under control 8:42 a.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Two families live in the home, and both are out of the home as utility service was temporarily disconnected during firefighting efforts. At least one family will be displaced until needed repairs are made.
Mutual aid was provided by Amesbury, Salisbury, West Newbury, East Kingston, N.H., and Newton, N.H. East Kingston sent firefighters and its air refill trailer to the scene. Atlantic Ambulance also responded to the scene to provide EMS staging. Station coverage for Merrimac was provided by the Newburyport Fire Department, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry Fisher.
The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Merrimac Police and Fire Departments and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal's Office.
