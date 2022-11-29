NEWBURYPORT — The body of a 70-year-old woman reported missing after her abandoned car was discovered on Interstate 95 south just over the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport, was found around 3:45 p.m., according to state police.
The discovery came after a roughly two-and-a-half search by the state police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, area police and local harbormasters.
Newburyport acting Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt said it appears the elderly woman left her keys and cell phone inside her car before walking away. Salt added it appears the woman was not from the Newburyport area.
In addition to a small rescue boat, the Coast Guard's helicopter made several passes over the Whittier and nearby Chain Bridge. At least one private boat owner helped with the search.
