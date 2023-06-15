NEWBURYPORT — Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February, the owner of Partridge in a Bear Tree has had a tough year.
But Kevin Riley received a big, welcomed surprise Sunday when his gift shop was overrun by a flash shopping mob of more than 20 off-duty police officers and firefighters who let him know they have his back.
Riley has owned Partridge in a Bear Tree for 21 years but hasn’t been seen around the Market Square shop much since his diagnosis.
“Your life as you know it stops at that moment,” the 59-year-old said. “It’s a tough diagnosis.”
Riley is undergoing his sixth round of chemotherapy, limiting his time at his Newburyport and Salem stores to the early morning hours before customers arrive.
As a very social person who is just as well-known for his Christmas onesie outfits during the city’s Invitation Nights as for the shops themselves, Riley said the isolation is driving him “a little crazy.”
“It’s tough not being there and knowing that there are regular customers who are coming in and noticing I’m not there,” he said.
Riley’s partner, Ron Senter, is a retired Newburyport police officer who worked with current Inspector Dani Sinclair for many years.
Sinclair was among those who visited the store Sunday. She and many of her co-workers in the Police and Fire departments wanted to let Senter and Riley know they have the departments’ support.
So, Sinclair and firefighter Mike Kent gathered just over 20 local first responders and headed down to Market Square to do some heavy shopping.
“We liked the idea of doing a mass shopping at the store but if they knew we were coming, they’d probably just close the doors and lock them,” Sinclair said. “But after that initial uncomfortableness, they definitely appreciated it.”
Riley said he was sitting in front of his shop when the gaggle arrived, money in hand.
“They just started coming in, and Ron and I were wondering what was going on,” he said. “Then, they told us they decided to become a flash shopping mob.”
Sinclair said the afternoon shopping spree was a good excuse to bring home a large bag of goodies.
“At least that’s what I told my husband,” she said. “We all love Kevin and we wanted to do something small. We’ll probably end up doing it again at some point, whether he likes it or not.”
Although the flash shopping mob didn’t completely clean the place out, Riley said they were “extremely generous.”
“We were pretty floored,” he said. “They bought a lot of stuff and I’m grateful.”
The Thirsty Whale has come up with a pair of drink specials in honor of Riley that the Market Square pub will serve for the rest of the summer.
Owner Stephanie Romano said proceeds from the drinks – a pomegranate vodka mule with ginger beer and a pomegranate blood orange martini – will go to Riley’s charity of choice.
Romano, who was a dispatcher for the Police Department, said she was happy to support “a member of the family.”
“He’s got a great attitude on everything and we want to help in any way that we can,” she said.
Riley said he and Senter intend to organize a fundraiser for cancer research of their own in the near future and all the recent generosity has shown them that plenty of people are pulling for his recovery.
“I can’t describe it. It’s really amazing that they did that and I’m really humbled,” Riley said. “My life has changed and I’m fighting hard to beat this, and there’s a good chance that I hopefully will.
“But, with all this fighting and chemo and everything, to have something like this happen is unbelievable,” he added. “Those people came out. It really helps me stay positive and I think the key to beating this whole thing is to be positive.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
