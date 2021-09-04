NEWBURY – The Sons and Daughters of the First Settlers of Newbury are sponsoring a yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 38 Parker St.
Items include home goods, sporting goods, furniture, crystal and porcelain, and artwork.
The Sons and Daughters is a lineal organization whose mission is the preservation of the history of Old Newbury and the pioneer families that created Yankee traditions and community. Proceeds of the yard sale will go to the maintenance of the organization’s Jackman-Willett house. The house was built by Richard Jackman, the son of one of the first settlers, in 1686 and is open to the public several times a year.
For more about the organization, including membership, or the Jackman-Willett house, visit www.sonsanddaughtersofnewbury.org. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 19.
