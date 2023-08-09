SALISBURY — Torrential rainfall Tuesday morning could not stop dozens of folks from coming out to celebrate Our Neighbors’ Table breaking ground for its Seacoast Regional Food Hub.
The event began at 9:30 a.m. at the Bridge Road site with state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester; state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport; state Rep. Adrianne Ramos, D-North Andover; Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington and Selectmen Michael Colburn and Terry Marengi among those in attendance. The 24,000-square-foot facility will provide food to more than 30 organizations.
It is hoped the roughly $7.8 million project will be completed this winter, according to ONT officials.
“For those of you who have been on this journey for the last three years, there are no words for this moment, and I know that you feel it as much as I do, said ONT Executive Director Lyndsey Haight.
“For those of you who have been on this journey with Our Neighbors’ Table for 31 years, there are no words to describe the fact that we are still here,” she added.
ONT board of directors Chairman Michael Wendt thanked everyone for attending before discussing what the hub means for ending hunger.
“The Seacoast Food Hub allows us to provide front-line food providers with the supplies they need to increase food security in their cities and towns across the lower Merrimack Valley,” he said.
Wendt explained how the hub will provide ONT with the logistical infrastructure to reach 32,000-plus people compared to roughly 6,000 today.
“Think about those numbers. Utilizing the hub along with the proven strategy of ONT’s stable table model, we can accomplish our goal of achieving universal food access across our region by 2029,” he said.
Haight thanked all of the politicians who made the project possible, community partners, and SPS New England and the Capolupo family for handling the excavation pro bono.
“You cannot accomplish anything with good thoughts and prayers or hearts and hopes alone,” she said. “And so today, it is about putting strategy behind the vision. It is about investing in the tools and the resources we need to get this job done.”
She offered special thanks to the Greater Boston Food Bank, which she described as a critical partner in acquiring food to provide to the community.
“The Greater Boston Food Bank is our primary food supply partner, and we rely a great deal on their ability to procure not just quality food, but the quantity of food that we need to distribute to our neighbors right here in the community,” Haight said.
Christina Peretti, senior director of community impact for the Food Bank, noted that hunger is a pervasive issue.
“According to GBFB’s research, as many as 1 in 3 households experienced food insecurity in the last year. This is unacceptable,” Peretti said.
She spoke about how the new hub will support her organization’s mission.
“This building will not only serve as an important food hub that will improve the efficiency of GBFB’s network in this region of our state, but will also help ensure that fresh, healthy food will be more readily available for more food pantries and their clients that would otherwise go without,” Peretti said.
Wendt explained what still needs to happen, including more fundraising.
“That work has already begun with the launching of our capital campaign last spring and we have already raised about $3 million from generous public and private donors toward our goal of $7.8 million,” Wendt said.
Harrington expressed how ONT fits perfectly with the giving nature of Salisbury.
“This is the perfect synergy between what Salisbury really stands for as a community and the goal and the vision that Lyndsey outlined for this. We’re really thrilled to have you here,” he said.
Tarr spoke about how no one should ever have to worry about how to get their next meal and how no families should be cutting essentials just to feed their children.
“That is why it’s such an exciting day when we come together and realize all of the potential of this hub,” Tarr said.
After the groundbreaking, they toured the facility.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.