Greater Newburyport and beyond saw the first snowfall of the season Friday, with as much as one inch or more coating the ground in some places and making roads slippery.
The wet snow coated lawns and hung from trees, some of which hadn't yet lost their leaves.
Although temperatures were expected to dip into the high 20s overnight, the weekend forecast called for a sunny day Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-40s, and as high as 55 on Sunday.
