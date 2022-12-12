AMESBURY — The city's first snowstorm of the year came Sunday night and resulted in three car crashes, two of which resulted in property damage, according to local police.
Amesbury Deputy police Chief Kevin Donovan said the crashes occurred within 15 minutes of each other. The first accident occurred at 5:21 p.m. on Kimball Road when a vehicle slid and struck a tree. Donovan said an ambulance responded but could not confirm if anyone was transported.
The second accident occurred at 5:33 p.m. and caused property damage on Second Street, according to Donovan.
“A little bit after 6 p.m., we got a call of a car that had slid down Second Street,” Donovan said. “The vehicle had come down the hill and started sliding and then it slid through a vinyl fence at No. 13 and over a little minor hill and damaging a shed and coming to rest with the rear end striking the screen porch, which is attached to the right side of the house, which caused minor damage.”
Donovan said that no one was hurt, and the house was empty.
The third accident involved two cars and occurred at 5:35 p.m., according to Donovan.
"Vehicle one was traveling down First Street, snow covered road, slid into the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and struck a rock wall in front of 7 Lake Shore Drive,” Donovan said. “Vehicle two was also traveling down, lost control and struck the rear of number one. So it was a chain-reaction accident. Both the vehicles were eventually towed from the scene and the rock wall in front of 7 Lake Shore was damaged during the accident."
Donovan said no one from either vehicle reported injuries. He urged people to exercise caution when driving in hazardous conditions such as a snowstorm.
Elsewhere, Merrimac police and state police troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 495 south around 4:30 p.m. involving a BMW crashing into a tractor-trailer. The car, which became trapped under the hulking truck, resulted in the highway being closed while rescue units responded. The driver of the car was seriously injured.
An email to state police requesting more information on the crash was not returned.
A Salisbury fire official said firefighters did not respond to any car crashes during the storm.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
