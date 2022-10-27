NEWBURY — Local officials did not have to look far to find the town’s next police chief, handing Deputy Police Chief Patty Fisher the job during a Select Board meeting Tuesday.
Fisher will succeed John Lucey Jr., who is retiring Dec. 7. Fisher’s appointment comes only weeks after Lucey announced on Oct. 11 he is stepping down on his 59th birthday.
“I’m honored at the prospect of leading the men and women of the Newbury Police Department, they are an amazing group of intelligent and compassionate public servants,” Fisher said in a statement sent to The Daily News.
“Under my administration, the Newbury Police Department shall continue to provide the residents of Newbury with the high quality of care they have become accustom to,” she added. “I look forward to expanding opportunities for community collaboration and outreach as we navigate our way through the ever-changing landscape that is law enforcement.”
Fisher, who has been with the department for 19 years, added that she is “very fortunate” to have worked and learned from the department’s three previous police chiefs, including Lucey, who recommended her for the position.
“As I move forward, I will carry the lessons they have taught me. I am humbled that the Select Board unanimously supported Chief Lucey’s succession plan and requested Town Administrator Tracy Blais to go into contract negotiations with me, effective December 7, 2022,” she said in the statement. “Throughout his career, Chief Lucey has been a driving force of Newbury Police Department’s success and will be deeply missed.”
After starting with the department as a dispatcher and reserve officer in 2002, Fisher became a full-time patrol officer in December 2004. She was promoted to sergeant in January 2008 and named deputy chief in October 2020, when Lucey succeeded retiring Chief Michael Reilly.
“I’m grateful for the support of my family, friends and loved ones,” Fisher said. “Being the family member, child and friend of a police officer can be difficult and I am blessed to have an amazing support system that has encouraged me unconditionally over the past 19 years, so I celebrate this success and share my pride with them.”
During her tenure, Fisher has served in several ancillary positions, including as the department’s domestic violence and sexual assault investigator; a community liaison to social service agencies; accreditation manager; firearms licensing officer, peace officer standards and training commission administrator; and property and evidence custodian.
Lucey said he was “very excited” to be there when Fisher was named chief, calling her capabilities and quality of service “phenomenal.”
“I’m extremely ecstatic how it turned out last night,” Lucey said.
Fisher graduated from Bridgewater State University in 1997 and received a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College in 2019.
Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco said in a statement that the town is “extremely lucky” to have such a qualified candidate in-house.
“When appointing the next police chief for the town of Newbury, I was looking for a candidate who is honest, has integrity, is transparent, fair and impartial,” Greco said. “A leader who is respected by the ranks, is an empathetic listener, a progressive thinker as it relates to community policing and procedures, and who possesses the knowledge and understanding of our community and its residents. Deputy Chief Patty Fisher has all of those qualities and more. As her appointment was unanimous, I believe the other members of the Select Board feel the same way.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
