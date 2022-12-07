NEWBURY — Patty Fisher was sworn in as the Newbury Police Department's newest chief Wednesday morning in a brief ceremony inside the Morgan Avenue police station. Among those in attendance were local and area police officials, friends, family, co-workers and retired police Chief Roger Merry who hired Fisher and new Deputy Chief Aaron Wojtkowski.
After reciting the oath of office from Town Clerk Leslie Haley, Fisher and Wotjkowski watched as their spouses, Eric Fisher and Tish Wojtkowski, pinned badges onto their uniforms.
"I'm definitely overwhelmed by all the support," Fisher said, moments after the 8 a.m. ceremony ended. "I feel really proud to be here."
Fisher takes over from retired police Chief John Lucey Jr. who announced in October he would be stepping down on Dec. 7, his 59th birthday.
After starting with the department as a dispatcher and reserve officer in 2002, Fisher became a full-time patrol officer in December 2004. She was promoted to sergeant in January 2008 and named deputy chief in October 2020, when Lucey succeeded retiring Chief Michael Reilly.
During her tenure, Fisher has served in several ancillary positions, including as the department’s domestic violence and sexual assault investigator; a community liaison to social service agencies; accreditation manager; firearms licensing officer, peace officer standards and training commission administrator; and property and evidence custodian.
Wotjkowski, the Police Department’s detective and court prosecutor officer, is a 29-year police veteran who started his career with the Kensington, New Hampshire, Police Department in 1993 before moving over to the South Hampton, New Hampshire, Police Department a year later. He joined the Newbury Police Department in Newbury Police Department in 2002. Two years later, he was named the department’s court prosecutor officer and was promoted to detective in 2006. Ten years later, he was named detective sergeant.
Fisher said until she hires a new police officer, Wotjkowski will continue in his roles.
"It will be filled," she said, regarding the position.
The sight of Merry, who retired as Newbury's police chief in 2006 after a 34-year career, was emotional to Fisher who said he flew up from Florida to attend Wednesday's swearing in ceremonies.
"Oh, it got me good - all the feels," Fisher said.
Merry took a second to address the crowd of about 25 who filled the department's roll call/conference room.
"I'm very proud to be here," Merry said.
