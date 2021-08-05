NEWBURYPORT — Two upcoming films at The Screening Room have a common thread: New England fisheries.
"CODA," which won four of the prizes at this year's Sundance Film Festival, will be shown from Friday, Aug. 13, to Thursday, Aug. 26.
The film, directed by Sian Heder, is a coming-of-age story about a child of deaf adults who finds herself through music. It was filmed around Gloucester and Rockport and takes viewers on a moving journey into the world of a North Shore fishing family who must work together to keep their struggling business afloat. For more information, visit https://www.newburyportmovies.com/coda.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m., The Screening Room will delve deeper into New England fisheries, and the lobster industry in particular, with David Abel's award-winning feature "Entangled."
The film chronicles efforts to protect North Atlantic right whales, which are among the planet's most endangered species.
Today, there are estimated to be about 350 right whales and the main threat to their lives, according to scientists, are the millions of lobster lines that stretch from New England up through Atlantic Canada.
A discussion with Abel will follow. Tickets are $15. To purchase, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/entangled-with-director-david-abel-tickets-164231666335.
