SALISBURY – One of two women captured on video brawling Wednesday morning near Salisbury Beach was sent a summons later that day to appear in court, according to Salisbury police.
Isis Yailenne Dominguez, 21, of Mount Vernon St., Fitchburg, faces a possible disorderly conduct charge when she reports to Newburyport District Court on a yet-to-be determined date.
The video, which showed Dominguez fighting with another woman, drew dozens of onlookers, many of them egging the two women to hurt each other. The video was quickly shared on social media and within an hour was seen more than 11,000 times.
Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler said when police arrived, Dominguez told officers the other woman had jumped her. But after reviewing the video, police determined that she was not being 100 percent truthful.
“The other person left when we got there,” Fowler said.
The brawl took place during an extremely busy day at Salisbury Beach that, according to Fowler, drew a slew of people from New Hampshire and other parts of Massachusetts. The video and other photos taken of Salisbury Beach that day showed few people were wearing masks or practicing social distancing, which can help to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Fowler said the town’s health department has deployed several beach monitors to help ensure people enjoy the beaches while also respecting the potentially fatal virus.
“We’re hoping there’s voluntary compliance,” Fowler said.
Fowler said he believes much of the traffic came as a result of New Hampshire beaches being closed.
Seabrook Beach and all other Granite State beaches are expected to reopen Monday, a measure that will directly affect Salisbury Beach and the Police Department.
“So I think that will help relieve some parking issues,” Fowler said.
As the weather turns hotter, Fowler said he will be throwing more manpower at Salisbury Beach, something he does every beach season.
“And we’ll continue to do so,” Fowler said.
The chief is also hoping the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the state agency that oversees Salisbury Beach Reservation, opens all parking lots there in the near future. As of Friday, only one parking lot was open, according to Fowler. More parking there, he believes, will reduce congestion on Salisbury Beach.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
