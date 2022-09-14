SALISBURY — It’s official, C.J. Fitzwater will be on the ballot Nov. 8 as the Republican candidate for state representative in the 1st Essex District.
Fitzwater received the most votes in the Republican primary held Sept. 6 to replace Jim Kelcourse, who stepped down in June to take a position on the state Parole Board.
The Amesbury Republican’s name remained on the primary ballot, and Fitzwater and fellow Salisbury resident Samson Racioppi ran write-in campaigns to replace Kelcourse.
Fitzwater earned 425 votes to 131 for Racioppi, while Kelcourse still picked up 1,563.
The former state representative withdrew his nomination Thursday, clearing the way for Fitzwater’s name to appear on the ballot to represent Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac and Amesbury Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5.
A spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin confirmed Monday that her office received Fitzwater’s nomination papers from the state Republican Party and that his name will appear on the November ballot.
Democrat Dawne Shand ran a write-in campaign for state representative and received 1,407 votes to Newburyport City Councilor Byron Lane’s 416 votes to become the party’s nominee.
Fitzwater and Shand will now face off in the election Nov. 8.
“This is a change in a party that has been angry ever since Barack Obama was president,” Fitzwater said. “We are a Republican Party that has members who are sick and tired of the complaining. We are going to change the narrative of the Republican Party and will hopefully unite people.”
Fitzwater added that he plans to work with conservatives and moderates in the Democratic Party, as well as fellow Republicans. He pointed to the electoral victory of Salisbury Selectman Michael Colburn, who defeated incumbent Freeman Condon in the May town election, as the beginning of a movement within the state’s Republican Party.
“This was a guy who was an inexperienced politician who was running against a man who was in political office, in one way or another, for the past 30 years,” Fitzwater said.
“We started a movement there where we are changing the noise from Republican and Democrat to a new kind of Republican that wants to unite the country. That is what our message is about. It is about loving where we live, being proud of where we live, and doing good things for this district,” he added. “We’re going to start in the 1st Essex District and, hopefully, this rolls out throughout the country.”
