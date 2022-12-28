NEWBURYPORT — Despite Republican candidate C.J. Fitzwater outspending her by more than $4,000 in the closing month before the November election, Democrat Dawne Shand was still successful in her bid to become the next state representative for the 1st Essex District.
A little more than a month after the election results were announced, The Daily News has taken a look at both campaigns’ finances from October onward as the race picked up.
Shand, a Newburyport resident, accumulated $14,272.30 in expenditures from the start of October until the end of her campaign, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Her largest expenditure was to campaign consultant Hyphenated Strategies, which was paid $5,250, including a payment of $1,500 on Oct. 5 and another of $3,750 on Nov. 7.
Shand paid $4,000 to the Massachusetts Democratic Party on Nov. 9 for its contribution toward coordinating her campaign.
Connolly Printing was paid $2,299.27, with a payment of $784.13 reported for 2,500 palm cards Oct. 19, and another of $699.13 on the same day for 30 signs, 50 frames and an additional 1,000 palm cards
There was another payment of $371.88 for 50 yard signs with frames on Oct. 31, and a final payment of $444.13 for 1,000 more palm cards. Shand also paid $718.62 to the progressive text organizing platform Scale to Win on Nov. 10, and $564.69 to Boston Graphics for graphic work throughout October.
Fitzwater, a Salisbury resident, racked up $18,444.24 in expenditures over the same period. Fitzwater’s largest expenditures were to the Massachusetts Republican Party, which he paid $7,324.05 to on Oct. 18 and an additional $5,232.87 on Nov. 4, both for coordinated mail services and totaling $12,556.92.
The Republican candidate’s second-largest expenditure was to Powder Horn Press Inc., according to OCPF.
For its printing services, Fitzwater paid the company $742.13 and $815.12 on Oct. 7 and $1,109.80 on Oct. 13, totaling $2,667.05. Fitzwater also paid $946 during that period to RumbleUp text service, and purchased a Facebook boost for $532.87 on Nov. 7.
Both campaigns saw significant donations in the final months. Shand received $20,624 in contributions from October through Election Day, while Fitzwater received $7,628.30.
OCPF records show Shand had several people contribute $500 to her campaign: Christine Barensfeld of Boxford, Bonnie Burman of Lenox, David Hall of Newbury, Fred Hufnagel of Newburyport, Karen Martin of Boxford, Margaret McKenna of Boston, Louis Minicucci of North Andover, Susan Ryan of Wellesley, Mark Wagner of Newburyport and Maria Jobin-leeds of Cambridge. George Haseltine of Newburyport and Shannon Liss-Riordan of Brookline each contributed $1,000.
Fitzwater contributed some of his own money down the stretch, putting in $2,350. He received $500 donations from Cassie Medeirdros of Salisbury, Devlin Joseph of Newburyport, and the Massachusetts Republican House Political Action Committee, and $1,000 donations from Paul Bertoli of Lincoln, New Hampshire, and David Zeller of Lynn.
For complete details, visit https://ocpf.us/.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
