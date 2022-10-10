SALISBURY — School funding, better roads and sidewalks, and former President Donald Trump were among the hot topics when the state representative candidates in the 1st Essex District took part in a televised debate.
Democrat Dawne Shand of Newburyport and Republican C.J. Fitzwater of Salisbury will appear on the ballot Nov. 8 as candidates to succeed former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, in representing their hometowns as well as Merrimac and Districts 2-5 in Amesbury.
A standing-room-only crowd filled Salisbury Public Library’s meeting room for the debate Thursday night. Salisbury resident John Housianitis served as moderator, and the debate was sponsored and televised by Salisbury Community TV & Media Center, the Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub, Amesbury Community Television and Merrimac Public Access Television.
Local residents sent questions for the candidates through the Salisbury Community TV & Media Center website. The two candidates were mostly cordial to each other during the debate.
But Shand provoked some fire from Fitzwater when she mentioned that he voted for former President Donald Trump twice and asked Fitzwater if he could be trusted to work with state and local officials.
“I voted for Donald Trump. That’s it,” he said. “We all have the opportunity to vote for whomever we want to vote for. But to bring national politics into this race right now, is that all we have?”
Shand countered by saying her concern is mostly based on Trump’s rhetoric, which she said has made it difficult to live in a civil society. Fitzwater shot back by saying Shand was continuing to make Trump a relevant issue.
“I’m not talking about Donald Trump, you are,” he said. “The continuation of you talking about Donald Trump is making him still relevant. As far as I am concerned, Donald Trump is irrelevant. He lost the last election and it is time to move on. You are continuing the rhetoric.”
Fitzwater pivoted by asking Shand if she had solar panels on her home and was told she did not.
“There’s too much shade,” she answered.
The pair, however, did agree that they did not support defunding police and that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Shand said she intended to fight for reproductive health equity if elected and said the district’s four municipalities are more similar than their residents might realize.
“We are concerned about our children and their education. We are concerned about the (Merrimack River). We are concerned about an equitable rebound from the pandemic and I hear women who are really concerned about the fall of (Roe v. Wade),” she said.
Fitzwater said many Amesbury and Newburyport resident share their concerns about property taxes, while some Salisbury residents remained worried about the Route 1 sewer project.
“We need someone on Beacon Hill that has a fresh view on how to change things,” he said.
The 1st Essex District will represent four school districts next year (Amesbury, Newburyport and the Triton and Pentucket Regional School Districts), and the candidates were asked what they would do to bring more state aid to students.
Shand said the state needs to be “pushed harder” to fund infrastructure improvements in all area school districts.
“There’s not a single one of these schools that doesn’t have a leaky roof and Triton is going to have to be rebuilt. Those are the kinds of opportunities that the state can fund if we have the right representative in the House,” she said.
Fitzwater took issue with the state’s Chapter 70 education funding formula, which he said has been “completely unfair” and suggested building a coalition of state legislators that represent the area’s four school districts “to reformulate a broken system.”
“There’s nothing fair about education funding,” he said. “The Democrats on Beacon Hill all hold themselves together in the large cities and take all of the income tax and the property tax from the state to fund their schools.”
A state representative needs to pay close attention to constituent services, according to Shand, who added that the legislation itself is, however, the harder task.
“It requires more negotiation and more of the willingness to get into the details. But the legislation is where we bring astounding change and where we bring the resources that we need to invest in infrastructure in our communities,” she said.
The state’s Chapter 90 infrastructure funding formula works well enough, according to Fitzwater, who advocated for the use of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help fill literal gaps in the road.
“Merrimac has the worst roads in America. We need to fix downtown Merrimac, it is horrible,” he said. “We need the bipartisan infrastructure fund money that is sitting there on Beacon Hill doing nothing right now and put that to work in fixing our communities.”
Although she agreed there is plenty of ARPA funding available, Shand added that she is equally concerned about sidewalks, which she said make downtown areas more accessible to everyone, such as a blind friend of hers who lives in Newburyport.
“Sidewalks are a social justice issue for some people. She couldn’t navigate from her home to the downtown. So I think we need to be thinking about who uses these sidewalks and why they are so important in creating great communities,” Shand said.
The state has a once-in-a generation opportunity to invest its surplus revenue and federal aid in making significant improvements to its infrastructure, according to Shand, the former president of the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus.
“I have a record of getting stuff done,” she said. “That is why I am endorsed by the AFL-CIO. They know my work and share in my goal of building an economy that works for everyone.” she said.
Fitzwater pointed to his own time coaching youth sports, and serving on the Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals and as president of the Salisbury Lions Club as some of the experiences he plans to draw upon to serve the local communities if elected.
“Chapter 70 and the Student Opportunity Act have a formula that is broken,” he said. “That formula is the hip bone that connects every other bone that makes up the body of these four communities. Affordable housing, lower taxes and better educational opportunities for our children can all be realized by fixing an antiquated system.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.