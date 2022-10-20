NEWBURYPORT — The two candidates running for state representative in the 1st Essex District will get at least one more chance to square off when they appear together Saturday morning on “Local Pulse,” host Joe DiBiase’s streaming radio show.
Republican C.J. Fitzwater of Salisbury and Democrat Dawne Shand of Newburyport are running to fill the seat of former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who resigned to join the state Parole Board over the summer. The First Essex District includes Amesbury Districts 2-5. Newburyport, Salisbury and Merrimac.
The two candidates debated during a televised forum in Salisbury earlier this month, and DiBiase said that Saturday will mark the first time he has had either candidate on his program.
“I love doing these,” he said.
The debate will include self-written biographies from the candidates that DiBiase said he will read aloud. Fitzwater and Shand will each give an opening and closing statement.
The two candidates have also been given the opportunity to offer questions to DiBiase, who said he expects to quiz them on at least nine local topics. Each candidate will then be allowed two minutes to answer each question and one minute for rebuttal.
DiBiase said he is striving to keep the questions for the debate relevant to the local area.
“I know there was some discussion about who C.J. voted for for president. I want to keep away from that. I want this to be local issues that state legislators have some sway over,” he said.
Each candidate has also been invited to submit three topics from which DiBiase can draw his questions but neither will see the specific topics ahead of time.
“That way, we get to see how informed they are about local issues and I’ll probably be pulling at least one or two questions from each candidate,” DiBiase said.
Those who are unable to listen to the livestream will also be able to pick it up on other podcasting networks such as Apple and Google Podcasts, as well as Spotify, DiBiase said.
“There are dozens of podcast players out there,” he said.
Shand touted recent endorsements she picked up from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., as well as Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Maura Healey and said the debate will be a “great chance” for undecided voters to get another look at herself and Fitzwater.
Fitzwater, who was recently endorsed by state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, added that he was excited for the opportunity to continue to talk about the issues that need to be resolved in the First Essex District.
“We’re the underdogs, so we’ve got to work harder,” he said of his campaign.
The hourlong debate will be livestreamed on “Local Pulse” beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at www.localpulseradio.com. “Local Pulse” is broadcast from the newsroom of The Daily News of Newburyport.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.