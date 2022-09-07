NEWBURYPORT — Democrat Dawne Shand and Republican Charles “C.J.” Fitzwater both had a good primary day Tuesday, winning the most write-in votes to qualify as 1st Essex District candidates for state representative on the ballot Nov. 8.
Shand, a Newburyport resident, and Fitzwater, of Salisbury, both ran write-in candidacies to succeed former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who stepped down to take a position on the state Parole Board in June.
Newburyport City Councilor Byron Lane also ran as a write-in candidate on the Democratic ballot and Salisbury resident Samson Racioppi did the same as a Republican.
Shand received 1,407 votes in the district’s four municipalities – Newburyport, Merrimac, Salisbury and Amesbury Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 – while Lane collected 416, according to unofficial results.
Shand said Wednesday she was “overwhelmed” by the voters’ response.
“I’m so grateful for everyone who took that extra step and went to the effort to write in my name on the ballot,” she said.
Education funding, combined sewer overflows and economic growth are some of the issues Shand said voters told her they are the most concerned about.
“There are also education buildings that have significant roof issues that we have been learning about in Salisbury and Merrimac,” she said.
Shand praised her 78 volunteers, who she said knocked on 4,000 doors, and said her next move will be to bring on Hyphenated Strategies LLC principal Katie Prisco-Buxbaum as her campaign manager.
She also thanked Lane for running a strong campaign.
“He had a really committed crew out there yesterday who were there until the sun went down,” Shand said.
Lane said in a text message that the primary campaign was “a great experience.”
“I’m honored by the people who put their faith in me and I congratulate Dawn on a well-run race. I’m looking forward to continuing my advocacy on behalf of the residents of the community,” he said.
Fitzwater picked up 425 Republican votes in the four district municipalities on Tuesday. Racioppi received 131.
“I’m very humbled by all the votes I got,” Fitzwater said. “I was a little bit nervous yesterday. I anticipated that this race will be closer than it ended up being.”
Fitzwater went on to call Shand a “formidable opponent.”
“I like her a lot and I look forward to running a really positive race with her going into November,” he said.
Fitzwater promised to be a uniting candidate for a district looking for leadership.
“Our message is, ‘Love where you live,’ and we’re going to fight to make the 1st Essex District relevant. We’re going to work together and negotiate with legislators, if we are elected, to bring resources to the 1st Essex District to get the things done that the district needs,” he said.
Fitzwater thanked Shand, Lane and Racioppi for running excellent campaigns this summer and said he looked forward to November.
“My campaign is about love, not hate, and I think people in the district responded to that message of love Tuesday,” he said.
Fitzwater also praised Lane’s campaign.
“He’s a good man who ran a good campaign,” Fitzwater said.
Racioppi said he was disappointed that he didn’t reach 150 votes on Tuesday but wished Fitzwater well.
“I wish our values were more aligned but, when it comes down to C.J. or Dawne, he is the best candidate. I would call Dawne a far-left extremist and I would much rather prefer C.J., and I hope he wins,” he said.
Kelcourse’s name was the only one that appeared as a candidate for state representative on the Republican and Democratic ballots.
He picked up 1,563 unofficial votes Tuesday and will now have the option of withdrawing his name from the November ballot.
Fitzwater won over 150 write-in votes and qualifies for the state election ballot.
But, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin, the Massachusetts Republican Party will need to form an executive committee to appoint a qualified candidate of its choice who may or may not be Fitzwater.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
