SALISBURY — Charles “CJ” Fitzwater believes the 1st Essex District is the best place in the world to live and he wants to make it better as its next Republican state representative.
Republican state Rep. Jim Kelcourse of Amesbury resigned his seat after accepting a position on the state Parole Board over the summer and Fitzwater is running to represent his hometown of Salisbury, as well as Merrimac, Newburyport and Amesbury Districts 2-5 beginning next year.
Fitzwater serves on the Salisbury Zoning Board of Appeals, he is a past president of the Salisbury Lions Club, and a former vice chairman of the Salisbury Community Television & Media Center.
The 47-year-old married father of four is the general manager of Northeast Auto Auction and said his 29 years working in the business has given him a good education in working with others.
“I negotiate about $10 million in about two hours every Tuesday. So I understand how to bring parties together to get the job done,” he said.
Fitzwater said the people of the 1st Essex District are generous, yet frustrated with rising costs, across the board.
Changing the state’s Chapter 70 education funding formula could go a long way toward easing the district’s financial challenges, according to Fitzwater, who said he wants to build a coalition of state legislators in underfunded communities, such as those in the 1st Essex District, to develop a new plan.
“A large portion of education funding stays right in Boston, Brockton, Cambridge, and we need that money to be spread around more,” he said. “Cambridge has one of the lowest property tax rates in the entire country at about $5 on the thousand. Now, compare that to Amesbury, which is about $18 on the thousand. How is that fair? There has got to be a way to make it more fair.”
A properly funded education formula can go a long way toward providing property tax relief in the 1st Essex District, according to Fitzwater.
“Education is the highest cost for taxpayers in Amesbury. If we can change that formula, we can lower the taxes there and in Merrimac, Salisbury and Newburyport,” he said.
The Manchester, New Hampshire, native said he and his family grew up poor in Lowell, Nashua, New Hampshire, and Cleveland, often finding themselves homeless.
“When we did have an apartment, there were times when we would run an extension cord over to the apartment across the hall just to get power and I don’t want anyone here to have to go through that situation,” he said. “A quick exit from the natural gas way of heating and creating energy in our homes is dangerous because it raises costs right away, and it puts more emphasis on electricity. I would like to slow the natural gas shutoff process down.”
The pro-choice Republican said he grew up with six sisters and a single mother, and his two daughters have the right to make their own decisions on what to do with their bodies.
“Massachusetts has maybe the best protection in the entire country when it comes to abortion,” he said.
Fitzwater said the residents in his hometown of Salisbury are concerned about overdevelopment, more specifically, a multiunit affordable housing project on Forest Road. Merrimac residents are also concerned about overdevelopment and Fitzwater said he would also like to see the state’s 40B affordable housing guidelines changed.
“Massachusetts is one of the only states that takes that much control away from local boards and commissions. It is essentially a bulldozer for local zoning laws. So we need to get together as a legislators and work on reforming that law,” he said.
Newburyport Public Schools recently had a controversy with social-emotional learning and a group called Citizens for Responsible Education has opposed some of the educational material involved. Fitzwater said he would like to help bring both parties together.
“These folks with CRE have concerns about their children’s education and we need to listen to what those concerns are. The superintendent and the schools believe they are doing a good job. So I’m sure that is frustrating for them and it has gotten to the point where it’s frustrating for both ends. The only way you’re going to resolve that is to bring those parties together and come up with a solution,” he said.
Fitzwater has been endorsed by Gov. Charlie Baker and state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown, as well as Salisbury Selectmen Michael Colburn and Chuck Takesian. He said he will be able to go to the State House and make the 1st Essex District relevant.
“The voters in the 1st Essex District have the opportunity to elect someone who can go to Beacon Hill and make a change because he can work with both sides. I can help to make Merrimac and Salisbury relevant on Beacon Hill and to continue to keep funds coming in to improve things in Newburyport and Amesbury,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
