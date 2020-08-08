SALISBURY — Misty Javrin was on a Zoom call at work Friday morning when she found out she and her kids' lives had just changed for the better.
Javrin manages the Raccoon Express car wash in Seabrook. She was one of five families who were awarded a chance to buy homes on Old Colony Road by way of a lottery by Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity Friday.
"I found out and I told everybody, 'I gotta go!'"Javrin said. "This is great. I was just on the phone with my daughter and told her we had a home!"
The mother of two left work and rushed down to Old Colony Road to take a tour of her new home where she also met her new neighbor Amarilys Zayas Masa, who was also awarded a potential home Friday.
Zayas Masa is also a mother of two (4-year-old twin boys) and works at TD Bank while running a cleaning business on the side. Zayas Masa manages a 50-hour work week while also enrolled in a business management program at Northern Essex Community College.
"I'm so happy!" she said. "I can't believe it! I was so nervous that I was shaking."
Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity executive director Meegan O'Neil picked five out of seven eligible families, lottery style, Friday morning and said it was an exciting moment for her.
"We wish we could have awarded homes to all of the families who need them," O'Neill said. "Certainly during this time, there is no greater need for stable housing. We also recognize there aren't enough homes for everyone."
O'Neill thanked all of the volunteers who had helped get her organization to where it was Friday morning.
"The construction volunteers, the family selection committee and the donors are the ones who really made this all possible for us," she said.
Two other families were part of Friday's lottery and will be eligible for other housing in the future, according to O'Neill.
"They will stay in the lottery," she said. "If any family backs out or finds other housing, then one of the wait-listed families will be selected."
Current Lawrence resident Maribel De La Rosa Works in home care services and was also chosen in Friday's lottery.
Willy Gerard is a native of Haiti and helped build and maintain his own family home as a young boy. Gerrard works at Northshore Education and stated in his application that his dream is to be a homeowner one day. Now that could be in Salisbury.
Abdelhak and Khandia Elmalki are the parents of three young children. Abdelhak works at a Cambridge public health physicians organization and his family has demonstrated a need for housing as their current home is overcrowded with all three children sharing one bedroom. But the family could soon have a new home on Old Colony Road.
Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity uses three main selection criteria to determine eligibility for homeownership: need for adequate shelter; income and ability to pay; and willingness to partner.
Selected homeowners are also required to participate in all Habitat first-time homebuyer educational workshops; contribute between 240 and 360 “sweat equity hours” in working on construction of their home; pay closing costs estimated to be about $2,500; participate in the management of a condominium association where applicable; and participate in and support Merrimack Valley Habitat events and programs.
For more about the family selection process go to merrimackvalleyhabitat.org/home-ownership.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
